KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 61 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a 200 day moving average of $189.66. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

