KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.