KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 190 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $5,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 109.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

