Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.72.

Shares of AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.32. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $168.47 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $227.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.