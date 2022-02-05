KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $78.19 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $47.23 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

