Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NYSE:ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.