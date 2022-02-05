Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.
NYSE:ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.
In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
