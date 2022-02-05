Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Declares $1.18 Quarterly Dividend

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the railroad operator on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Union Pacific has raised its dividend payment by 40.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Union Pacific has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Union Pacific to earn $12.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.54. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 82.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 304,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,030,000 after buying an additional 137,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

