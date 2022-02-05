PIMCO High Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE:PHK opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
