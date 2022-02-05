Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

