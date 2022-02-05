Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $10.35.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.