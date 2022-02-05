Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

