Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,085 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 61,286 shares.The stock last traded at $22.10 and had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.41.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDRE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth about $2,542,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,925,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,967,000.

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

