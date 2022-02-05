Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Shares of HE opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

