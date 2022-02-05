Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,078 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.09. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

In other Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

