PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

