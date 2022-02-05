Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $664,603,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.06.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Andrew E. Graves purchased 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

