PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.