Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 4.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

SRDX stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Surmodics has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.27. The company has a market cap of $573.53 million, a P/E ratio of 136.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,551 shares of company stock worth $533,704. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Surmodics by 170.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Surmodics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Surmodics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

