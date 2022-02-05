Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Issues Earnings Results

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 480.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 338.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,707 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

