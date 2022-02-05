9,652 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.