Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.24 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 50.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 59.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $140.06 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

