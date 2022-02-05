Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

