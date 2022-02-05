Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15 to $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr or $4.608 billion to $4.697 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.71 to $4.86 EPS.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.38 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

