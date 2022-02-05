Credit Suisse Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,500.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,990.23 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,816.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.