Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $3,510.00 at Bank of America

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,358.79.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,823.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,816.91.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after buying an additional 47,893 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.