Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Elizabeth Mcmullen Sells 8,000 Shares

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.36.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000,000 after purchasing an additional 60,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 75,289 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

