Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $93.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.15.

NYSE SNAP opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

