Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,212,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,816,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,256,000 after acquiring an additional 555,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 82,525 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,712,000 after acquiring an additional 35,630 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 227,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.87 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

