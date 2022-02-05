Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

