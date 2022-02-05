Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,027,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,903,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $49.81 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $187.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.36 per share, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

