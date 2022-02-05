Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 97.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Boston Beer by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Beer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $480.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $535.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.