Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in XPeng were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

XPEV opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 7.46. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.