Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in VMware by 53.6% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMW opened at $131.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

