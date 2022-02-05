Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 6,862 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,741 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 317,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 95.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $74.53 and a 1 year high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.