Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,440,000 after buying an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,767,000 after buying an additional 169,718 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,363,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,207,000 after buying an additional 120,498 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Crown by 85.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,181,000 after buying an additional 797,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,361,000 after buying an additional 67,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $113.01 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.99 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.