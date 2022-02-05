Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 404.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $64.36 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.