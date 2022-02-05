Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $39.58 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

