Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $153.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $155.57 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.47.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 73.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 17.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.