Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ (BIP) Outperfrom Under Weight Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating restated by National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

BIP opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $62.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

