Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.82. 256,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,954,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Discovery by 132.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

