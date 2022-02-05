Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.