Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 79,010 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 870,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,687,000 after purchasing an additional 435,323 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

