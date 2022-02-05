Evercore ISI Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

BILL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock valued at $129,211,943 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Bill.com by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,879,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

