Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 555 ($7.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.04. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.40 ($7.59).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

