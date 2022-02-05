Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.43 ($7.91).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.20) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 590 ($7.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 600 ($8.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LON STAN opened at GBX 555 ($7.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 471.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.04. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 564.40 ($7.59).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

