KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

KAR opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,311.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $20.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

