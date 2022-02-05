Arizona State Retirement System Buys 628 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,333 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 454,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

