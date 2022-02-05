-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Coherus BioSciences reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 608.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $20.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after buying an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

