Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

