American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,698,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 18.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,532,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after buying an additional 238,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domo by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 842,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,792,000 after buying an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo by 145,949.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 589,636 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $46.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

