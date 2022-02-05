First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 118.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 81,495 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,748 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 61.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 59,588 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.