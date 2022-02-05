Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

